Friday, May 16, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BHEL Q4 results: Net profit rises 3% to Rs 504.45 cr on higher revenue

BHEL Q4 results: Net profit rises 3% to Rs 504.45 cr on higher revenue

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 489.62 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, it said in a regulatory filing

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, BHEL

During the fiscal 2024-25, the consolidated net profit increased to Rs 533.90 crore from Rs 282.22 crore in the previous financial year. | Image: X/@BHEL_India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Friday posted a 3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 504.45 crore in the March quarter compared to a year ago, mainly due to higher revenues from industry business.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 489.62 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 9,142.64 crore in the fourth quarter against Rs 8,416.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenues from industry business grew to Rs 2,800.96 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,091.98 crore a year ago.

 

The revenues from the power business climbed marginally to Rs 6,192.41 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 6,168.27 crore a year ago.

Also Read

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, BHEL

BHEL's revenue up 19% at ₹27,350 cr in FY25, records highest order inflows

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why BHEL share price slipped 5%, hit 52-week low on February 18

PKL 2025 auction

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 auction date, venue and live streaming details

stock market BSE building

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs outperform Nifty, Sensex; defence stocks rally; Airtel, Infy drag

Subrata Gosh

Refused to descend: Indian mountaineer dies at Mt Everest near 'death zone'

During the fiscal 2024-25, the consolidated net profit increased to Rs 533.90 crore from Rs 282.22 crore in the previous financial year.

Total income in the fiscal advanced to Rs 28,804.79 crore from Rs 24,439.05 crore a year ago.

The board has recommended a final dividend at the rate of 25 per cent (50 paise per share of Rs 2/each) on the paid-up share capital of the company for FY 2024-25.

The final dividend, if declared by the company in the Annual General Meeting, will be paid within 30 days from the meeting date.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hyundai, Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Q4 results: Profit slips 4% to ₹1,583 cr, dividend declared

Allied Blenders & Distillers

Allied Blenders posts Q4 net profit at Rs 78.62 crore on premium push

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Q4 results today: BHEL, Hyundai Motor, Delhivery, Emami on May 16; see list

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance secures $2.9 bn loan in major global banking deal

LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance Q4 results: PAT rises 25% to ₹1,368 cr on higher income

Topics : Company Results BHEL profit rises Bhel Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayIndian E-PassportPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon