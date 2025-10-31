Friday, October 31, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DLF Q2 results: Sales bookings double to ₹15,757 cr in H1 on high demand

DLF Q2 results: Sales bookings double to ₹15,757 cr in H1 on high demand

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Realty major DLF Ltd's sales bookings more than doubled to Rs 15,757 crore during the first six months of this fiscal year on high demand for its luxury housing projects in Gurugram and Mumbai.

According to its latest investors presentation, DLF has reported sales bookings or pre-sales at Rs 15,757 crore during April-September period of this fiscal as against Rs 7,094 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the 2024-25 financial year, DLF Ltd achieved a record sales bookings of Rs 21,223 crore.

The company has given a guidance of achieving sales bookings of Rs 20,000-22,000 crore during the current fiscal year.

 

On Thursday, DLF reported a 15 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,180.09 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 1,381.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations fell to Rs 1,643.04 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal year from Rs 1,975.02 crore a year ago.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 2,261.80 crore from Rs 2,180.83 crore in the year-ago period on the back of increase in the other income.

"New sales bookings for the second quarter stood at Rs 4,332 crore, driven by the successful maiden launch in Mumbai -- The Westpark -- and continued healthy momentum in the super-luxury segment," DLF had said in a statement.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 692 crore in the year-ago period.

DLF noted that the India's housing sector continues to benefit from a resilient economy, increasing desire towards home ownership and growing demand for branded, credible developers.

"We continue to leverage our high-quality land bank by calibrating our new product offerings to leverage this sustained momentum in line with our guided trajectory," DLF said.

DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area more than 352 million square feet.

The group has 280 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the development business) and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the annuity business).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

