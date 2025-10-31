Friday, October 31, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ACC Ltd Q2FY26 results: Net profit up over five fold at ₹1,119 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations in the September quarter stood at ₹5,896.16 crore as against ₹4,542.23 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year

In the second quarter, cement and ancillary services clocked revenue of Rs 5,519.18 crore, up from Rs 4,373.41 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said (Photo: IndiaMART)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Friday reported more than five-fold rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,119.26 crore in the September quarter on the back of strong sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 199.7 crore in the same period last fiscal year, ACC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the September quarter stood at Rs 5,896.16 crore as against Rs 4,542.23 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,393.42 crore as against Rs 4,473.67 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

 

In the second quarter, cement and ancillary services clocked revenue of Rs 5,519.18 crore, up from Rs 4,373.41 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Ready mix concrete segment posted revenue of Rs 453.62 crore as against Rs 289.1 crore in the same period last fiscal year, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

