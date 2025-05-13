Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 03:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Gail Q4 results: Net profit falls 39% QoQ to ₹2,492 cr; dividend announced

Gail Q4 results: Net profit falls 39% QoQ to ₹2,492 cr; dividend announced

The board of directors have recommended the final dividend of ₹1 per equity share

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Gail (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,491.76 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25), nearly flat compared to ₹2,468.71 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24).
 
On a sequential basis, however, profit fell sharply—down nearly 39 per cent from ₹4,081.56 crore reported in the December quarter (Q3FY25).
 
The PSU’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹36,551.15 crore in Q4FY25, an increase of 11.3 per cent from ₹32,833.24 crore a year earlier. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue was down slightly from ₹36,937.05 crore in Q3FY25.
 
Meanwhile, the board of directors have recommended the final dividend of ₹1 per equity share. "This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹6.50 per equity share paid during the year," the company said in an exchange filing.
 
 
Share of Gail were down 1.89 per cent at ₹184.25 apiece at 3.03 pm on Tuesday. 

Topics : GAIL results Gail (India) GAIL GAIL India Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

