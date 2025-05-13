Q4 results today: Cipla, Hero Moto, Airtel, Siemens, Tata Motors on May 13

Two-wheelers manufacturer Hero MotoCorp and auto major Tata Motors will be among 84 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Bharti Airtel, Cipla, and Siemens will also be releasing their quarterly and yearly performance report today. Along with GAIL (India), Aditya Birla Capital, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals.
Hero MotoCorp Q4 preview
Hero MotoCorp is expected to report muted two-wheeler volume growth, particularly in the domestic market. However, analysts anticipate an improvement in average selling prices due to a better product mix, including 125cc models, premium bikes, and export gains. Rising marketing expenses from events like the Auto Expo and new launches could weigh on margins.
Tata Motors Q4 preview
For Tata Motors, Nuvama and Kotak Institutional Equities expect flat revenue and lower Ebitda and net profit in Q4, while Motilal Oswal projects stronger results driven by margin gains and higher Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) volumes. Analysts are closely watching JLR's demand trends and margin outlook amid concerns over discounts and cost pressures.
Market overview May 13
In the previous trading session on Monday, May 12, the markets saw a strong rally. The BSE Sensex surged 2,975.43 points (3.7 per cent) to close at 82,429.90, while the Nifty50 rose 916.7 points (3.8 per cent) to end at 24,924.70.
Today, May 13, market sentiment may be influenced by several factors, including developments in the US-China trade deal, easing tensions between India and Pakistan, April retail inflation data, foreign institutional investor (FII) activity, global market trends, and ongoing quarterly earnings reports.
At 6:30 am, GIFT Nifty futures were down 111 points at 24,933, suggesting a likely gap-down opening for Indian equities.
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 13
- 7NR Retail Ltd.
- Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
- Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
- Amba Enterprises Ltd.
- Albert David Ltd.
- Alembic Ltd.
- The Anup Engineering Ltd.
- Anupam Finserv Ltd.
- ARCL Organics Ltd.
- Arkade Developers Ltd.
- ASK Automotive Ltd.
- Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.
- Axtel Industries Ltd.
- Bharti Airtel Ltd.
- Bharti Hexacom Ltd.
- B.N. Rathi Securities Ltd.
- Bharat Road Network Ltd.
- Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.
- Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
- Cipla Ltd.
- John Cockerill India Ltd.
- Container Corporation of India Ltd.
- Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.
- Dhruva Capital Services Ltd.
- Duroply Industries Ltd.
- Dutron Polymers Ltd.
- Dynamic Cables Ltd.
- Elnet Technologies Ltd.
- Eureka Industries Ltd.
- Everest Industries Ltd.
- GAIL (India) Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.
- Heads UP Ventures Ltd.
- Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
- Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
- HP Adhesives Ltd.
- Harmony Capital Services Ltd.
- IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd.
- IKIO Technologies Ltd.
- Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd.
- Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.
- ITD Cementation India Ltd.
- Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
- Key Corp Ltd.
- Kinetic Engineering Ltd.
- Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd.
- Mafatlal Industries Ltd.
- Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.
- Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.
- Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
- Max Financial Services Ltd.
- NIIT Ltd.
- Nitin Spinners Ltd.
- Olympic Management & Financial Services Ltd.
- OTCO International Ltd.
- Panther Industrial Products Ltd.
- Patel Engineering Ltd.
- Platinum Industries Ltd.
- Prabha Energy Ltd.
- Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd.
- JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd.
- Rotographics (India) Ltd.
- Rikhav Securities Ltd.
- RSWM Ltd.
- Sai Life Sciences Ltd.
- Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.
- Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.
- Shivkamal Impex Ltd.
- Siemens Ltd.
- Signature Green Corporation Ltd.
- Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd.
- Sterling Tools Ltd.
- Suven Life Sciences Ltd.
- Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.
- Systematix Securities Ltd.
- TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.
- Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.
- Tata Motors Ltd.
- Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd.
- Transcorp International Ltd.
- VCU Data Management Ltd.
- VIP Industries Ltd.
- V.S.T Tillers Tractors Ltd.