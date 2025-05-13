Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 08:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results today: Cipla, Hero Moto, Airtel, Siemens, Tata Motors on May 13

Q4 results today: Cipla, Hero Moto, Airtel, Siemens, Tata Motors on May 13

Q4 FY25 company results: GAIL (India), Aditya Birla Capital, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals will also be releasing their Jan-March quarter results on May 13

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Market sentiment on May 13, 2025 may be influenced by US-China trade deal, easing tensions between India and Pakistan, April inflation data, FII activity, global market trends, and ongoing quarterly earnings reports (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two-wheelers manufacturer Hero MotoCorp and auto major Tata Motors will be among 84 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
Bharti Airtel, Cipla, and Siemens will also be releasing their quarterly and yearly performance report today. Along with GAIL (India), Aditya Birla Capital, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals.
 

Hero MotoCorp Q4 preview

Hero MotoCorp is expected to report muted two-wheeler volume growth, particularly in the domestic market. However, analysts anticipate an improvement in average selling prices due to a better product mix, including 125cc models, premium bikes, and export gains. Rising marketing expenses from events like the Auto Expo and new launches could weigh on margins. 
 

Tata Motors Q4 preview

For Tata Motors, Nuvama and Kotak Institutional Equities expect flat revenue and lower Ebitda and net profit in Q4, while Motilal Oswal projects stronger results driven by margin gains and higher Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) volumes. Analysts are closely watching JLR's demand trends and margin outlook amid concerns over discounts and cost pressures. 

Also Read

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down start for Nifty, Sensex; Asia markets gain

Premiumswiggy, delivery

Quick-commerce margins and execution are key to gains in Swiggy stock

Tata Steel

Tata Steel Q4 net profit jumps 112.7% to ₹1,301 crore on lower costs

Q4, Q4 results

Care Ratings Q4 results: Profit rises 77% to ₹43.37 cr on higher income

Chalet Hotels, Hotels

Chalet Hotels Q4FY25 results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹123.8 crore

 

Market overview May 13

In the previous trading session on Monday, May 12, the markets saw a strong rally. The BSE Sensex surged 2,975.43 points (3.7 per cent) to close at 82,429.90, while the Nifty50 rose 916.7 points (3.8 per cent) to end at 24,924.70. 
 
Today, May 13, market sentiment may be influenced by several factors, including developments in the US-China trade deal, easing tensions between India and Pakistan, April retail inflation data, foreign institutional investor (FII) activity, global market trends, and ongoing quarterly earnings reports.
 
At 6:30 am, GIFT Nifty futures were down 111 points at 24,933, suggesting a likely gap-down opening for Indian equities. 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 13

  1. 7NR Retail Ltd.
  2. Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
  3. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
  4. Amba Enterprises Ltd.
  5. Albert David Ltd.
  6. Alembic Ltd.
  7. The Anup Engineering Ltd.
  8. Anupam Finserv Ltd.
  9. ARCL Organics Ltd.
  10. Arkade Developers Ltd.
  11. ASK Automotive Ltd.
  12. Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.
  13. Axtel Industries Ltd.
  14. Bharti Airtel Ltd.
  15. Bharti Hexacom Ltd.
  16. B.N. Rathi Securities Ltd.
  17. Bharat Road Network Ltd.
  18. Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.
  19. Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
  20. Cipla Ltd.
  21. John Cockerill India Ltd.
  22. Container Corporation of India Ltd.
  23. Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.
  24. Dhruva Capital Services Ltd.
  25. Duroply Industries Ltd.
  26. Dutron Polymers Ltd.
  27. Dynamic Cables Ltd.
  28. Elnet Technologies Ltd.
  29. Eureka Industries Ltd.
  30. Everest Industries Ltd.
  31. GAIL (India) Ltd.
  32. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  33. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.
  34. Heads UP Ventures Ltd.
  35. Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
  36. Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
  37. HP Adhesives Ltd.
  38. Harmony Capital Services Ltd.
  39. IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd.
  40. IKIO Technologies Ltd.
  41. Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd.
  42. Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.
  43. ITD Cementation India Ltd.
  44. Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
  45. Key Corp Ltd.
  46. Kinetic Engineering Ltd.
  47. Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd.
  48. Mafatlal Industries Ltd.
  49. Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd.
  50. Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.
  51. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
  52. Max Financial Services Ltd.
  53. NIIT Ltd.
  54. Nitin Spinners Ltd.
  55. Olympic Management & Financial Services Ltd.
  56. OTCO International Ltd.
  57. Panther Industrial Products Ltd.
  58. Patel Engineering Ltd.
  59. Platinum Industries Ltd.
  60. Prabha Energy Ltd.
  61. Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd.
  62. JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd.
  63. Rotographics (India) Ltd.
  64. Rikhav Securities Ltd.
  65. RSWM Ltd.
  66. Sai Life Sciences Ltd.
  67. Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.
  68. Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.
  69. Shivkamal Impex Ltd.
  70. Siemens Ltd.
  71. Signature Green Corporation Ltd.
  72. Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd.
  73. Sterling Tools Ltd.
  74. Suven Life Sciences Ltd.
  75. Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.
  76. Systematix Securities Ltd.
  77. TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.
  78. Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.
  79. Tata Motors Ltd.
  80. Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd.
  81. Transcorp International Ltd.
  82. VCU Data Management Ltd.
  83. VIP Industries Ltd.
  84. V.S.T Tillers Tractors Ltd.

More From This Section

Tata Steel

Tata Steel Q4 results: Profit rises over 2x to ₹1,301 cr; dividend declared

Q4, Q4 results

Zaggle Q4 results: Net profit rises 67% to Rs 32 cr, revenue up 50%

Jyothy Labs

Jyothy Labs Q4 profit down 2.4% to Rs 76.3 cr, revenue up at Rs 682.4 cr

Morepen Laboratories

Morepen Lab Q4 net profit falls 31% to ₹20.31 cr, income up 10% at ₹470 cr

Usha Martin

Usha Martin Q4 results: Profit dips 5% to ₹100.91 cr on higher expenses

Topics : Q4 Results BS Web Reports Cipla results Bharti Airtel result Hero MotoCorp Tata Motors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon