Hero MotoCorp Q4 result: Profit rises 6% to ₹1,081 crore; dividend declared

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp's net profit rose 6 per cent to ₹1,081 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from ₹1,016 crore in Q4 FY24, on a standalone basis.
Standalone revenue from operations rose marginally by 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹9,939 crore from ₹9,520 crore.
The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹65 per share, which is 3,250 per cent of the face value of ₹2 per share. If approved by shareholders, the dividend will be paid or dividend warrants will be sent out within 30 days from the date it is declared at the AGM.