Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hero MotoCorp Q4 result: Profit rises 6% to ₹1,081 crore; dividend declared

Hero MotoCorp Q4 result: Profit rises 6% to ₹1,081 crore; dividend declared

Hero MotoCorp Q4 FY25 result: The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹65 per share

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp's net profit rose 6 per cent to ₹1,081 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from ₹1,016 crore in Q4 FY24, on a standalone basis. 
 
Standalone revenue from operations rose marginally by 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹9,939 crore from ₹9,520 crore.
 
The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹65 per share, which is 3,250 per cent of the face value of ₹2 per share. If approved by shareholders, the dividend will be paid or dividend warrants will be sent out within 30 days from the date it is declared at the AGM.
 
   

Topics : Hero MotoCorp Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

