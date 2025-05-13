Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / PG Electroplast Q4 result: PAT doubles to ₹146.38 cr on better operations

PG Electroplast Q4 result: PAT doubles to ₹146.38 cr on better operations

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.58 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL) on Monday

PG Electroplast

PGEL's revenue from operations was up 77.4 per cent to Rs 1,909.85 crore in the March quarter | Image: X/@PGElectroplast

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL), a contract manufacturer of consumer electronics and home appliances, has reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 146.38 crore in the March quarter of FY'25 led by strategic expansion in products, capacity and increase in operational efficiencies.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.58 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL) on Monday.

PGEL's revenue from operations was up 77.4 per cent to Rs 1,909.85 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 1,076.57 crore in the corresponding quarter a year before.

 

Total expenses of PGEL were Rs 1,749.79 crore in the March quarter, up 76.84 per cent.

Its total revenue was up 78.68 per cent to Rs 1,929.72 crore in the March quarter.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

PG Electroplast up 5% on approval for ₹30-cr incentive under PLI scheme

An electronics manufacturing factory in Noida, UP. The state is seeking foreign investments for its electronics industry

Havells, PG Electroplast, KEI, Amber: EMS continues to shine, says Nuvama

Washing machine

Whirlpool, PG Electroplast shares climb up to 5% on Dec 24; Here's why

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

PG Electroplast extends rally on healthy outlook; zooms 54% in 1 month

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

This consumer electronics stock zoomed 455% within 9 months; launches QIP

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, PGEL's net profit was up two-fold to Rs 290.92 crore, from Rs 137.01 crore a year before.

In FY25, PGEL's total consolidated income rose 77.73 per cent to Rs 4,904.63 crore, helped by 6.4 per cent growth in volume.

FY'25 has been a "landmark year", said PGEL in its earning statement, adding, it was marked by significant achievements and industry-leading milestones.

The year had an "exceptional revenue growth' with product business sales reaching Rs 3,526 crore, driven by over two-fold growth in room air-conditioner sales.

Its subsidiary, PG Technoplast, also recorded Rs 3,506 crores in operating revenue in FY'25 in its fourth year of operations.

The washing machine segment experienced 43 per cent growth, while cooler sales surged 80 per cent.

Commenting on the growth, Chairman Anurag Gupta said it is "driven by strategic expansion, operational efficiencies, and a strengthened balance sheet. With successful capacity enhancements and unprecedented scaling of its product business, the company is leveraging its size and partnerships to drive innovation, reduce costs, and elevate quality standards."  Over the outlook for FY'26, PGEL said it continues to witness significant inquiries and firm commitments across business segments, reinforcing a strong growth trajectory.

It has projected a total group revenue of Rs 7,200 crore for FY'26.

"PGEL projects Rs 6,345 crore in consolidated sales for FY'26, marking a robust 30.3 per cent growth over FY2025. Net profit is expected to reach Rs 405 crore, reflecting a 39.2 per cent increase from FY'25 Rs 290.9 crore," it said.

Shares of PG Electroplast Ltd on Tuesday were trading at Rs 855.10 on BSE, down 3 per cent from previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The Indian Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry has shown strong resilience amid global headwinds and achieved impressive growth. Credit growth has remained robust, and non-performing assets (NPAs) have reduced to multi-year low

Happiest Minds Technologies Q4 results: Net profit drops 53% to Rs 34 crore

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q4 results today: Cipla, Hero Moto, Airtel, Siemens, Tata Motors on May 13

Tata Steel

Tata Steel Q4 net profit jumps 112.7% to ₹1,301 crore on lower costs

Q4, Q4 results

Care Ratings Q4 results: Profit rises 77% to ₹43.37 cr on higher income

Chalet Hotels, Hotels

Chalet Hotels Q4FY25 results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹123.8 crore

Topics : PG Electroplast corporate earnings Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon