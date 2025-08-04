Monday, August 04, 2025 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godfrey Phillips India Q1 results: Net profit rises 56% to ₹356.3 cr

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 results: Net profit rises 56% to ₹356.3 cr

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at ₹1,506.68 crore as compared to ₹1,118.49 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said

The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of ₹228.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, said its board has approved issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 2:1, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing. | Source: Wikipedia

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Monday reported a 56 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹356.28 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, riding on higher sales.

The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of ₹228.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, said its board has approved issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 2:1, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹1,813.26 crore as against ₹1,358.81 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at ₹1,506.68 crore as compared to ₹1,118.49 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

 

Godfrey Phillips India said its board of directors at its meeting held on August 4, 2025 approved issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 2:1 -- two new fully paid-up bonus equity shares of ₹2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each, by capitalisation of general reserves and/or retained earnings.

The issuance of the bonus shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company and other regulatory approvals, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

