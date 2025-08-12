Zydus Lifesciences Q1 results: Profit up 3% at ₹1466.8 cr, revenue rises 6%

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday reported a 3.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,466.8 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), from ₹1,419.9 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations climbed 5.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,573.7 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹6,207.5 crore a year earlier on the back of new drug launches in the United States (US).
"Our Q1 FY26 performance reflects the results of our disciplined execution, with most of our key businesses meeting expectations. We remain firmly on track to achieve our FY26 aspirations and are excited about the upcoming developments on the innovation front, which we believe will open up new avenues for sustainable growth," said Dr Sharvil Patel, managing director at Zydus Lifesciences.