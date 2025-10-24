Friday, October 24, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IHCL invests ₹220 crore in Netherlands subsidiary IHOCO BV for expansion

IHOCO BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of IHCL, is its apex holding company for overseas hospitality investments. It was incorporated on June 29, 1984

Tata Group’s hospitality arm and Taj Hotels’ parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

The investment amount will be used by IHOCO BV to further invest in its subsidiaries for repayment of debt and operational requirements, Tata Group-owned IHCL said in a late-night regulatory filing to the exchanges on Thursday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

The country's biggest hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has announced a capital infusion of nearly Rs 220 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary IHOCO BV, based in the Netherlands.

The investment amount will be used by IHOCO BV to further invest in its subsidiaries for repayment of debt and operational requirements, Tata Group-owned IHCL said in a late-night regulatory filing to the exchanges on Thursday.

IHOCO BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of IHCL, is its apex holding company for overseas hospitality investments. It was incorporated on June 29, 1984.

In a regulatory filing, IHCL said it has "infused USD 25 million as equity in its wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands, i.e. IHOCO BV. The investment amount will be used by IHOCO BV to further make investment in its subsidiaries, inter alia, for repayment of debt and operational requirements".

 

The transaction involves a cash consideration of Rs 219.69 crore, which would be paid to IHOCO at a conversion rate of USD to Rs 87.875, as per the regulatory filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

