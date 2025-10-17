Friday, October 17, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JioStar's net profit rises 127.5% to ₹1,322 crore sequentially in Q2

However, India's largest media conglomerate's revenue from operations dropped 35.6 per cent sequentially to Rs 6,179 crore

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 70.9 per cent to Rs 1,738 crore in the July–September quarter on a sequential basis.

Roshni Shekhar
Reliance Industries-backed JioStar reported a 127.5 per cent surge in its net profit to Rs 1,322 crore in the July–September quarter on a sequential basis, as its operating margins improved during the quarter.
 
However, India’s largest media conglomerate’s revenue from operations dropped 35.6 per cent sequentially to Rs 6,179 crore. The company mentioned in its investor presentation that the sequential revenue comparison is not relevant due to the presence of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the April–June quarter.
 
“The network reached over 830 million viewers, delivering over 60 billion hours of watch time on television. JioHotstar averaged about 400 million monthly active users during the quarter, demonstrating strong user stickiness post-IPL, led by the robust performance of both sports and entertainment properties,” the company said in a release.
 
 
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 70.9 per cent to Rs 1,738 crore in the July–September quarter on a sequential basis. JioStar’s finance costs declined 24.6 per cent to Rs 89 crore in Q2 on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Its EBITDA margin stood at 28.1 per cent in the quarter ended September, compared to 10.6 per cent in the April–June quarter.
 
“What IPL is to cricket, Bigg Boss is to entertainment. Bigg Boss across languages has performed exceedingly well, with a 54 per cent growth in watch time across languages on JioHotstar,” said Kevin Vaz, chief executive officer (CEO), entertainment, JioStar, in the earnings call. “Special Ops turned out to be the second most-watched series on the platform, after Criminal Justice, and remained number one for four weeks in a row.”
 
He added that the company is focusing on bringing audiences to its platforms on a daily basis with long-running series like HeartBeat 2, which had 100 episodes released consecutively.
 
“We saw consumers coming to the platform for 100 days on a daily basis, and for us, that’s something we would like to pivot to ensure stickiness on the platform,” he said.
 

Oct 17 2025

