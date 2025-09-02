Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 09:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JSW Cement Q1 results: Loss widens to ₹1,356 crore on one-off charge

JSW Cement Q1 results: Loss widens to ₹1,356 crore on one-off charge

The cement maker said that during the quarter, 160 million compulsory convertible preference shares were converted into 235.7 million equity shares at a premium of 132.75 rupees each

cement, cement sector

Not including this charge, the company's pre-tax profit rose to 1.65 billion rupees from 81.4 million rupees a year earlier.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

(Reuters) -India's JSW Cement on Tuesday reported a wider quarterly loss in its first results since listing in August, hurt by a one-off charge related to the conversion of preference shares into equity shares.

Consolidated net loss for the April-June quarter came in at 13.56 billion rupees ($154.96 million), compared with a loss of 151.2 million rupees a year ago.

The cement maker said that during the quarter, 160 million compulsory convertible preference shares were converted into 235.7 million equity shares at a premium of 132.75 rupees each, leading to a valuation difference of 14.66 billion rupees. The company reported this as an one-time charge in its quarterly results.

 

Not including this charge, the company's pre-tax profit rose to 1.65 billion rupees from 81.4 million rupees a year earlier.

Analysts at Ambit Capital said that a 2% year-on-year rise in prices aided the company's earnings during the quarter.

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

Muted stock market debut for JSW Cement; Regaal Resources booked 159.88x

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex, Nifty end flat after rangebound trade; Infosys, Eternal shine

JSW Cement

JSW Cement shares list at 4% premium on NSE; should you buy, sell or hold?

equity market, stocks, share market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 14: JSW Cement, BPCL, Infosys, ICICI Bank, ABFRL

(From left) Narinder Singh Kahlon, CFO; Parth Jindal, MD; and Nilesh Narwekar, CEO, JSW Cement Limited during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Monday 04th Aug, 2025 Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

JSW Cement IPO booked 8x; check allotment status online, GMP, listing date

Its revenue from operations rose 8%, while expenses dropped 1% from the year-ago period.

The company is a part of the steel-to-autos JSW Group, with cement mills in western, southern and eastern India.

Last month, the stock marked a modest trading debut as investors looked past market jitters and bet on long-term prospects emerging out of India's continued focus on developing infrastructure.

($1 = 87.5060 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee and Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy, Tasim Zahid and Sahal Muhammed)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

IPO-bound Tata Capital profit more than doubles to ₹1,041 cr in June qtr

Dheeraj Hinduja

Ashok Leyland Q1 profit rises 19% on record CV sales, cost control

Patanjali

Patanjali Foods Q1FY26 results: Net profit declines 31% to ₹180 crore

vodafone idea vi

Vi Q1 loss widens to ₹6,608 crore; Kishore to replace Moondra as CEO

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea Q1 loss widens to ₹6,608 cr; Abhijith Kishore named new CEO

Topics : JSW Cement Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon