JSW Cement Q1 results: Loss widens to ₹1,356 crore on one-off charge

(Reuters) -India's JSW Cement on Tuesday reported a wider quarterly loss in its first results since listing in August, hurt by a one-off charge related to the conversion of preference shares into equity shares.
Consolidated net loss for the April-June quarter came in at 13.56 billion rupees ($154.96 million), compared with a loss of 151.2 million rupees a year ago.
The cement maker said that during the quarter, 160 million compulsory convertible preference shares were converted into 235.7 million equity shares at a premium of 132.75 rupees each, leading to a valuation difference of 14.66 billion rupees. The company reported this as an one-time charge in its quarterly results.
Not including this charge, the company's pre-tax profit rose to 1.65 billion rupees from 81.4 million rupees a year earlier.
Analysts at Ambit Capital said that a 2% year-on-year rise in prices aided the company's earnings during the quarter.
Its revenue from operations rose 8%, while expenses dropped 1% from the year-ago period.
The company is a part of the steel-to-autos JSW Group, with cement mills in western, southern and eastern India.
Last month, the stock marked a modest trading debut as investors looked past market jitters and bet on long-term prospects emerging out of India's continued focus on developing infrastructure.
($1 = 87.5060 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee and Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy, Tasim Zahid and Sahal Muhammed)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)