Margin pressures offset robust topline performance of Havells in Q1

Though profitability took a hit given higher raw material and advertising costs, margins are expected to recover in the September quarter, following the implementation of price hikes and the normalisation of marketing costs.

The stock has sharply underperformed the BSE 100 over the past six months and is down 16 per cent over this period, compared with a 4 per cent fall in the broader index. Going ahead, the key monitorables, according to Manish Valecha and Surbhi Lodha of Anand Rathi Research, are the pace of margin recovery in Lloyd, stability in raw material prices, execution of planned capacity additions, and scaling up of the renewables business. The brokerage is positive on the long-term prospects of the company and has maintained a Buy rating with a revised, but lower, target price of ₹1,379.

The company reported 19.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth in the June quarter, aided by robust demand across categories. The beat on revenue growth expectations was largely due to a 27 per cent jump in the cable and wires (C&W) segment, followed by a 15 per cent increase in Lloyd revenue. Among the other segments, electrical consumer durables and lighting revenues grew by 12 per cent year-on-year and 4 per cent, respectively. The switchgear segment, however, reported a 3 per cent year-on-year decline due to a drop in exports. The 15 per cent fall in exports was on account of disruptions in West Asia.

The C&W business recorded low single-digit volume growth in both the wires and cables segments. Volatility in raw material prices remains a primary near-term challenge and has affected procurement patterns and ordering activity. The company, however, does not see any operational or execution-related issues and remains on track with its planned capacity additions.

Despite strong topline growth, gross margins contracted sharply by 218 basis points to 31.3 per cent, while operating margin declined by 228 basis points year-on-year to 7.3 per cent. According to Equirus Securities, this was significantly below its expectations owing to stepped-up and front-loaded brand-building efforts in the first quarter, led by media investments that are expected to normalise during the rest of the year. Overall, healthy topline growth was more than offset by a sharp margin miss across the core business, along with wider Lloyd losses, resulting in performance below its expectations. With recent price hikes and normalising advertising spends, the management's view remains positive on the margin outlook, it added.