Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki signs MoU with DPIIT to encourage, support startups

Maruti Suzuki signs MoU with DPIIT to encourage, support startups

Upon selection, startups will benefit from expert mentorship, industry insights, and access to auto maker's extensive network

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is a step towards creating a robust platform for startups. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has joined hands with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to encourage and support startups to develop technology-driven solutions in automobile manufacturing and mobility space.

Startups recognised by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the 'Startup India' initiative will have the opportunity to participate in Maruti Suzuki's innovation programmes, the auto major said in a statement.

Upon selection, startups will benefit from expert mentorship, industry insights, and access to auto maker's extensive network and infrastructure, which serves as a valuable testbed for robust validation of their solutions, it stated.

 

Additionally, startups will get a platform to connect to incubators, accelerators, and investors to showcase their solutions, it added.

"Through this partnership with DPIIT, we will be able to further accelerate our efforts to support promising startups to create technology-led solutions in the automobile manufacturing and mobility space," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Corporate Affairs Rahul Bharti said.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is a step towards creating a robust platform for startups to transform ideas into market-ready mobility and manufacturing solutions, reinforcing India's leadership in next-gen industrial innovation, DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

