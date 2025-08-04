Monday, August 04, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Mindspace REIT Q1 results: Net operating income up 24% to ₹616.4 crore

Mindspace REIT Q1 results: Net operating income up 24% to ₹616.4 crore

The company announced an 18 per cent increase in its distribution to shareholders to ₹352.7 crore for the April-June period of the current 2025-26 fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing

Mindspace Business Parks

Mindspace REIT CEO and MD Ramesh Nair said, "We have had yet another great quarter, renting out 1.7 million square feet and achieving a remarkable committed occupancy of 93.7 per cent". (Photo: X@mindspace_parks)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Monday reported a 24 per cent increase in its net operating income to ₹616.4 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

The company announced an 18 per cent increase in its distribution to shareholders to ₹352.7 crore for the April-June period of the current 2025-26 fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, owns office portfolios in Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The portfolio has a total leasable area of 38.1 million sq ft, comprising 31 million sq ft of completed area, 3.7 million sq ft under construction and 3.4 million sq ft for future development.

 

Mindspace REIT CEO and MD Ramesh Nair said, "We have had yet another great quarter, renting out 1.7 million square feet and achieving a remarkable committed occupancy of 93.7 per cent".

The company's net operating income (NOI) grew by a robust 24 per cent, driven by acquisitions, rising rents and growing occupancy, he added.

Also Read

Godfrey Phillips

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 results: Net profit rises 56% to ₹356.3 cr

Sona BLW (Photo: Motilal Oswal)

Sona BLW Q1 results: Net profit falls 14% to ₹122 cr, income dips

Gold, Gold jewellery

PC Jeweller Q1 results: Profit rises 4% to ₹162 cr; revenue up at ₹808 cr

Honda cars

Honda Cars India July sales up 3% to 7,524 units on export boost

Tata power

Tata Power Q1 results: Profit up 6% to ₹1,262 cr; revenue rises 4%

"We delivered a strong quarterly DPU (distribution per unit) of ₹5.79 per unit, up 14.9 per cent YoY (year-on-year). We remain confident in the long-term prospects of our portfolio, supported by the strength of our high-quality assets, enduring tenant relationships, and proactive leasing strategy," Nair said.

Mindspace REIT said it has roped in Sandeep Mathrani to the Board of the Manager.

He has served as CEO of General Growth Properties Inc., WeWork Inc. and Brookfield Properties Vice Chairman.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nerolac Paints

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 results: Profit down 4%, revenue up marginally

ather energy electric scooter

Ather Energy's Q1 loss narrows to ₹178 crore, revenue soars by 79%

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF Q1 FY26 results: PAT up 18% on record sales of over ₹11,425 crore

q1 results, company quarter 1

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 10% at ₹835 crore

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF Q1 FY26 results: Profit up 18% at ₹763 cr; revenue doubles to ₹2,717 cr

Topics : Company News Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon