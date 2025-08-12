Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 10:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / NHPC Q1 results: Net profit grows 3% to ₹1,131 crore, income up 13%

NHPC Q1 results: Net profit grows 3% to ₹1,131 crore, income up 13%

The state-owned company had logged a net profit of Rs 1,101.63 crore in the April-June period of the preceding financial year

The company has commissioned the 800 MW Parbati-11 Project during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NHPC has posted a 3 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 1,131.16 crore for the June quarter of FY26 on account of higher income.

The state-owned company had logged a net profit of Rs 1,101.63 crore in the April-June period of the preceding financial year.

According to an exchange filing, the company's total income increased to Rs 3,442.76 crore from Rs 3,037.92 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has commissioned the 800 MW Parbati-11 Project during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. 

During the current quarter, NHPC commissioned 214.28 MW out of the total 300 MW Kamisar Solar Power Project in Bikaner.

 

NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest hydropower development organisation, capable of undertaking all activities from conception to commissioning of hydro projects. It has also expanded into the field of solar and wind power development. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

