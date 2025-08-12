Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 08:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Oil India Q1 FY26 results: Profit flat at ₹1,896 cr, revenue down 6.4%

Oil India Q1 FY26 results: Profit flat at ₹1,896 cr, revenue down 6.4%

The state-run oil and gas company's revenue from operations stood at ₹8,749.94 crore in Q1 FY26, down 6.4 per cent from ₹9,350.89 crore in Q1 FY25

Oil India

Oil India | Photo: Oil India official website

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,896.42 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), flat from ₹1,885.78 crore in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, the company reported a 44.7 per cent jump in consolidated profit from ₹1,310.11 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
The state-run oil and gas company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹8,749.94 crore in Q1 FY26, down 6.4 per cent from ₹9,350.89 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, the profit declined 8.7 per cent from ₹9,587.82 crore.
 
Shares of Oil India closed at ₹425.05 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.
 
 

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 PAT up 5.9% on strong India, int'l formulations biz

q1 results, company quarter 1

Alkem Labs Q1 profit rises 22% to ₹664 cr on India, overseas sales growth

Image

NSDL Q1 results: Net profit rises 24% to ₹82 crore on higher revenue

Hindalco

Hindalco Q1 profit up 30% to ₹4,004 cr; US tariff to hit Novelis exports

Nykaa, beauty care products

Nykaa's parent firm posts 79% jump in profit to ₹24.47 cr in June quarter

Topics : OIL India Oil India results Q1 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon