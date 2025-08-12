Oil India Q1 FY26 results: Profit flat at ₹1,896 cr, revenue down 6.4%

Oil India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,896.42 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), flat from ₹1,885.78 crore in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, the company reported a 44.7 per cent jump in consolidated profit from ₹1,310.11 crore in Q4 FY25.
The state-run oil and gas company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹8,749.94 crore in Q1 FY26, down 6.4 per cent from ₹9,350.89 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, the profit declined 8.7 per cent from ₹9,587.82 crore.
Shares of Oil India closed at ₹425.05 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.