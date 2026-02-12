Hindalco Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 45 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit for the December quarter, as exceptional losses stemming from the Oswego plant disruption weighed on earnings, even as its India business delivered record performance and supported overall operating growth.

The Aditya Birla Group company posted consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2,049 crore in Q3 FY26, down from ₹3,735 crore a year earlier. The decline was largely due to exceptional expenses of ₹2,610 crore linked to the Oswego incident. Excluding exceptional items, PAT rose 8 per cent to ₹4,051 crore.

The twin fire incidents happened at Hindalco’s wholly owned subsidiary Novelis Inc’s Oswego plant in New York in September and November 2025. The company said the plant will restart the hot mill in the first quarter of FY27.

Consolidated revenue rose 14 per cent to ₹66,521 crore, supported by higher metal prices and strong momentum in the India business. EBITDA increased 5 per cent to ₹8,543 crore, indicating steady operating performance even as Novelis faced lower volumes and disruption-related constraints.

Hindalco is a $28-billion global metals major. It is the world’s largest aluminium company by revenue, with operations in 10 countries. The company's India business, a key driver of growth, touched an all-time high PAT of ₹3,581 crore, up 24 per cent, during the quarter.

“This strength helped offset the impact of tariffs and the Oswego disruption, supported by disciplined cost management and operational efficiencies across segments,” said Managing Director Satish Pai in a post-results conference call.

He added that the company is entering the next phase of growth with plans to expand aluminium capacity from 1.3 million tonnes to 1.7 million tonnes and copper smelting capacity from 400 kilotonnes (kt) to 700 kt. He also said that Novelis’ 600 kt Bay Minette project remains on track for commissioning in the second half of FY27.