Chaman Lal Setia Exports zooms 17% on huge volumes; here's why

Looking ahead, the reduction of the United States (US) import tariffs from 25 per cent to 18 per cent is a significant structural tailwind for the company, the management said.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 3:24 PM IST

Chaman Lal Setia Exports share price today

 
Share price of Chaman Lal Setia Exports zoomed 17 per cent to ₹321.20 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market post December 2025 (Q3FY26) quarter earnings.
 
At 02:41 PM; Chaman Lal Setia Exports was trading 14 per cent higher at ₹313.15, as compared to 1.1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 10-fold with a combined 6.51 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹395.30 on July 1, 2025.
 
 

What’s driving Chaman Lal Setia stock price on Friday?

 
In Q3FY26, Chaman Lal Setia reported 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 89.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) jump in net profit at ₹35.9 crore. Net sales grew 57.9 per cent QoQ at ₹431 crore. 
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 29.3 per cent YoY and 110.5 per cent QoQ at ₹51.10 crore. Margins improved 186bps YoY and 296bps sequentially at 11.85 per cent during the quarter.
 
The quarter marks a pivotal turnaround for the company’s export business, characterized by a drastic surge in export volumes to 48,965 MT in Q3FY26. The surge in volume, driven by strategic global stockpiling and rising rice consumption— partly due to food security concerns during the Israel-Iran conflict was further amplified by a highly favorable pricing environment, the management said.

The company realized a price hike of 10 per cent–20 per cent across premium Basmati categories, specifically the 1509 and 1718 variants (Steam and Parboiled). This price hike in rice, coupled with the benefits of operating leverage, drove EBITDA to ~Rs 10 per kg, the management said.
 

Outlook

 
Looking ahead, the reduction of the United States (US) import tariffs from 25 per cent to 18 per cent is a significant structural tailwind for the company, the management said. This lowers the landed cost of the company’s premium Basmati and strengthens competitiveness in the US market. The management remains confident in sustaining this growth trajectory while continuing to enhance margins and expand the company’s global footprint.
 
India is one of the largest producers of Basmati rice, with balanced quantities from Pakistan. Indian Basmati rice has got Geographic Indication (GI) recognition and thus, enjoys a strong dominance in exports (160+ countries), especially to the Middle East.
 
India exported 19.865 million tonnes of rice till March 25 in FY25, marking a ~21 per cent increase over the previous year’s full exports. Growth was seen across all categories—basmati, parboiled, non-basmati, and broken rice. Strong global demand and rising industrial use (like ethanol and poultry feed) continue to support export momentum, the company said in an investor presentation.
 

