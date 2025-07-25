Friday, July 25, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q1 profit rises 6% to ₹305 crore in FY26

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q1 profit rises 6% to ₹305 crore in FY26

Total income of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose to ₹1,617 crore in the June quarter of FY'26, from ₹1,515 crore in the corresponding period of FY'25

Tamilnad Mer­cantile Bank, TMB

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Friday reported a 6.27 per cent growth in net profit to ₹305 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The bank had a net profit of ₹287 crore in the June quarter of the previous (2024-25) fiscal.

Total income of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose to ₹1,617 crore in the June quarter of FY'26, from ₹1,515 crore in the corresponding period of FY'25.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) improved to 1.22 per cent of loans at the end of June 2025, as against 1.44 per cent in June 2024.

Shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank closed at ₹455.25, down 1.10 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

