Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 09:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / RBL Bank Q2 results: Profit up 16% to ₹160 cr, NII jumps 15% to Rs 424 cr

RBL Bank Q2 results: Profit up 16% to ₹160 cr, NII jumps 15% to Rs 424 cr

The private sector lender had recorded a net profit of ₹138 crore in the same quarter a year ago

RBL Bank

Its total income increased to Rs 1,458 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,064 crore in the same period of the last year, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RBL Bank on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 160 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

The private sector lender had recorded a net profit of Rs 138 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its total income increased to Rs 1,458 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,064 crore in the same period of the last year, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank earned an interest income of Rs 1,109 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 865 crore a year ago.

The net interest income (NII) improved to Rs 424 crore from Rs 367 crore in the second quarter of the previous year, registering a 15 per cent growth.

 

Also Read

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

M&M to sell entire 3.45% stake in RBL Bank via ₹682-cr block deal

flexicap funds, mutual fund inflows, AUM, Rs 5 trillion, equity mutual funds, investor trends, Parag Parikh, HDFC Flexicap Fund, sectoral funds, thematic funds, SIP inflows, investment strategy, largecap bias, midcap funds, smallcap funds

YES, RBL Bank foreign deals put mid-cap bank stocks in focus; time to buy?

markets

UTI AMC shares slide as profit halves; RBL Bank surges 9% on NBD deal

Banks, bank

Global banks bet billions on deals in India amid US credit jitters

YES BANK

YES Bank, RBL get foreign suitors: Top bank stocks to buy for Samvat 2082

Its operating profit increased by 39 per cent to Rs 279 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 200 crore in Q2 FY25.

With regard to asset quality, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 1.81 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2025 from 1.68 per cent a year ago.

However, net NPAs or bad loans declined 0.52 per cent from 0.69 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit rises 2.5% to ₹3,118 crore on India, EM growth

Blue Star

Blue Star Q2 results: Profit up 2.8% to ₹98.78 cr, revenue grows 9%

Saregama

Saregama Q2 results: Profit dips 2% to ₹43.8 crore, revenue falls 5%

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Motherson Sumi Q2 results: Profit rises 8.55% to ₹165 cr, revenue up 18.75%

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

TeamLease Q2FY26 results: Profit rises 12% to ₹27.5 cr, revenue up 8%

Topics : Company News RBL Bank Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon