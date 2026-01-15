Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sony India FY25 revenue rises 2.4% to ₹7,851 crore, profit falls 6%

Sony India FY25 revenue rises 2.4% to ₹7,851 crore, profit falls 6%

Sony India's advertising promotional expenses rose 2.61 per cent to ₹183.71 crore for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2025. It was at ₹179.02 crore a year before

Consumer electronics maker Sony India's revenue from operations increased 2.44 per cent to ₹7,851.08 crore in FY25; however, its total profit for the financial year decreased by nearly 6 per cent to ₹157.03 crore, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

Its total income, which includes other income, rose 2.45 per cent to ₹7,917.54 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan's tech major Sony Corporation, had a net profit of ₹166.99 crore, and its revenue from operations stood at 7,663.74 crore in the year-ago period. India is currently the fourth largest market for Sony after the US, China, and Japan.

 

Sony India aims to become the third-largest global market for Sony within the next couple of years.

Sony India's advertising promotional expenses rose 2.61 per cent to ₹183.71 crore for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2025. It was at ₹179.02 crore a year before.

Similarly, royalties paid to its parent entity were up 6.78 per cent to ₹276.66 crore. Its 'total tax expense' was at ₹55.93 crore, down 4 per cent.

Sony India's total expenses were at ₹7,704.58 crore, up 2.7 per cent in FY25.

In FY25, Sony India's revenue from its primary segment 'Consumer Audio and Visuals' stood at ₹6,528.99 crore, up 3.63 per cent. It was at ₹6,300.20 crore the previous year. While its revenue from 'external customers... was at ₹1,322.09 crore.

Sony India was witnessing a fall in its revenue after its parent firm exited from the mobile phone and laptop business. At its peak, Sony India's revenue was over ₹11,000 crore in FY15.

However, from FY22, Sony India's revenue stabilised and started to report positive growth numbers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

