Sony India FY25 revenue rises 2.4% to ₹7,851 crore, profit falls 6%

Consumer electronics maker Sony India's revenue from operations increased 2.44 per cent to ₹7,851.08 crore in FY25; however, its total profit for the financial year decreased by nearly 6 per cent to ₹157.03 crore, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

Its total income, which includes other income, rose 2.45 per cent to ₹7,917.54 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan's tech major Sony Corporation, had a net profit of ₹166.99 crore, and its revenue from operations stood at 7,663.74 crore in the year-ago period. India is currently the fourth largest market for Sony after the US, China, and Japan.

Sony India aims to become the third-largest global market for Sony within the next couple of years.

Sony India's advertising promotional expenses rose 2.61 per cent to ₹183.71 crore for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2025. It was at ₹179.02 crore a year before.

Similarly, royalties paid to its parent entity were up 6.78 per cent to ₹276.66 crore. Its 'total tax expense' was at ₹55.93 crore, down 4 per cent.

Sony India's total expenses were at ₹7,704.58 crore, up 2.7 per cent in FY25.

In FY25, Sony India's revenue from its primary segment 'Consumer Audio and Visuals' stood at ₹6,528.99 crore, up 3.63 per cent. It was at ₹6,300.20 crore the previous year. While its revenue from 'external customers... was at ₹1,322.09 crore.

Sony India was witnessing a fall in its revenue after its parent firm exited from the mobile phone and laptop business. At its peak, Sony India's revenue was over ₹11,000 crore in FY15.

However, from FY22, Sony India's revenue stabilised and started to report positive growth numbers.