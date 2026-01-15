Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jio Financial Services reports 9% drop in Q3 profit at ₹269 crore

Jio Financial Services reports 9% drop in Q3 profit at ₹269 crore

Jio Financial Services Ltd on Thursday reported a 9 per cent drop in consolidated profit at Rs 269 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Jio Financial Services and Allianz SE company logos

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

The company had earned a consolidated net profit of ₹295 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

However, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹695 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Total income nearly doubled to ₹901 crore, from ₹449 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses also witnessed a significant year-on-year increase, rising to ₹566 crore from ₹131 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

 

During the quarter, pre-provisioning operating profit grew by 7 per cent to ₹354 crore.

Growth in total income was partially offset by higher expenses, in line with volume growth across all businesses, it said.

For the nine months ended December, the company's net profit also declined marginally to ₹1,289 crore, as against ₹1,296 crore in the same period a year ago.

Jio Financial Services, carved out from Reliance Industries Ltd, is engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank, payment aggregator and payment gateway services.

The company and BlackRock joint venture entered the asset management industry. Curated model portfolios of JioBlackRock mutual funds were launched to enable customers to achieve diverse financial goals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Jio Financial Services

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

