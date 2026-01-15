HDFC Life's Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises marginally to ₹421 crore

HDFC Life Insurance on Thursday posted 1.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to Rs 421 crore in the October–December quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26), from Rs 415 crore in the year-ago period, aided by growth in premium, even as the company made a provision of nearly Rs 100 crore to account for the New Wage Code.

Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Life, said: “The life insurance sector saw an acceleration in momentum during the third quarter, supported by recent policy reforms and a rising preference for protection-led solutions. The GST exemption acted as a meaningful catalyst, particularly for the protection segment, improving affordability and driving a pickup in demand, with the number of policies recording double-digit growth during the quarter. We expect this momentum to sustain into Q4, supporting a balanced and healthy full-year outcome.”

The annualised premium equivalent (APE) was up 11.34 per cent YoY to Rs 3,974 crore. APE is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums and 10 per cent weighted single premiums and single premium top-ups.

“Post the new labour codes that have come, we have taken the full impact in the quarterly and nine-monthly profits. On a normalised basis, without the labour code impact, the profit has grown by 15 per cent. We have taken a Rs 106 crore impact on the revenue book and the profit and loss (P&L) impact is Rs 98 crore,” said Niraj Shah, chief financial officer (CFO) of HDFC Life Insurance.

Its value of new business (VNB) increased 2.7 per cent YoY to Rs 955 crore in Q2 against Rs 930 crore in the year-ago period. VNB is the present value of all future profits to shareholders measured at the time of writing the new business contract. The insurer’s VNB margin, a measure of profitability, contracted to 24.03 per cent compared with 26 per cent last year.

The investment income of the insurer surged to Rs 10,650.74 crore from Rs 192.09 crore. The company’s expenses rose 30.03 per cent YoY to Rs 4,532.68 crore, with net commission expenses rising 17.55 per cent YoY to Rs 2,272 crore.

“We have put clawbacks in place for distributors. Last year, we put clawbacks in place for traditional products after the surrender value changes. Now we have put clawbacks in place for unit-linked products as well,” Shah said.

In Q3FY26, the solvency ratio of HDFC Life stood at 180 per cent compared with 188 per cent. The insurer’s 13th-month persistency ratio stood at 85 per cent as on December 31, 2025, compared with 87 per cent in the year-ago period. The 61st-month persistency ratio stood at 63 per cent against 61 per cent in the year-ago period.