Monday, October 27, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SRF Ltd Q2 results: Profit jumps 93% to ₹388 crore on higher sales

SRF Ltd Q2 results: Profit jumps 93% to ₹388 crore on higher sales

Its net profit stood at Rs 201.42 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing

SRF, specialty chemicals, refrigerant gases, R134a, R32, anti-dumping duty, brokerages, valuations, agrochemicals, PhillipCapital, Prabhudas Lilladher, Emkay Research

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SRF Ltd, a chemical-based multi-business company, reported a 92.72 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 388.18 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, driven by higher sales, the company said on Monday.

Its net profit stood at Rs 201.42 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

The total income rose 6.30 per cent to Rs 3,640.19 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 3,424.30 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses fell to Rs 3,148.85 crore from Rs 3,173.97 crore.

"We performed well this quarter, led by our chemicals business. While we are dealing with a very uncertain global environment, we remain confident of a good finish to the year," SRF Chairman and Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said.

 

Also Read

Indian Oil

Indian Oil reports ₹7,817 cr net profit in Q2FY26, revenue up 3.9%

stock market rally, market rise

Stock Market close: Sensex jumps 567 pts; Nifty at 25,966; PSU bank, realty stocks lead gains

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Sigachi Industries stock falls 4% after weak Q2; net profit down 50% YoY

NHAI, Road Construction

PSP Projects soars 16%, stock hits new high on heavy volumes

telecom, TRAI, Airtel

Bharti Airtel share price hits new high; what's driving the telecom stock?

The chemicals business reported a 23 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 1,667 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,358 crore a year earlier.

The performance films and foil business vertical's revenue slipped to Rs 1,408 crore from Rs 1,421 crore, while technical textiles revenue fell 11 per cent to Rs 474 crore from Rs 536 crore.

Other businesses posted a 19 per cent decline in segment revenue to Rs 91 crore from Rs 113 crore.

The board revised capital expenditure for a strategic collaboration with The Chemours Company to manufacture and supply fluoropolymers and fluoroelastomers to Rs 745 crore from Rs 595 crore, following revisions in project scope.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2026.

SRF's President and Chief Financial Officer Rahul Jain will step down on December 12, 2025, to pursue other professional opportunities.

As of September 30, 2025, the company had applied for 501 patents and has been granted 153 patents globally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: Adani Energy, Raymond, JK Tyre among 44 firms on Oct 27

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Kotak

Kotak Bank's Q2 consolidated net profit down 11% YoY on higher provisions

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Q2 results today: Kotak Mahindra, Zen Technologies among 9 firms on Oct 25

Q2 earnings, Q2

Brigade Hotel Q2FY26 PAT up 58% on robust performance and reduced cost

coca-cola, cans, pepsi, beverage

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages FY25 profit slumps 73% to ₹756 crore

Topics : Q2 results Chemical industry SRF stock

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon