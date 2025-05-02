Friday, May 02, 2025 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Sunteck Realty Q4FY25 results: Net profit declines by 50% to ₹50.4 crore

Sunteck Realty Q4FY25 results: Net profit declines by 50% to ₹50.4 crore

Sunteck Realty reports 50% YoY fall in Q4 net profit to ₹50.4 crore even as FY25 net profit more than doubles; announces ₹1.5 per share final dividend

Q4, Q4 results

Sunteck’s pre-sales in FY25 stood at ₹2,531 crore, up 32 per cent YoY, while its collections grew marginally by 2 per cent YoY to ₹1,255 crore. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty’s net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25) dipped by 50.3 per cent year on year (YoY) to ₹50.4 crore.
 
The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹206 crore, down by 51.8 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, its total expenses during the quarter were ₹152.1 crore, down by 48.41 per cent YoY.
 
Earlier, the company recorded its highest-ever pre-sales of ₹870 crore in Q4 FY25, up 28.32 per cent YoY. During the same period, the company’s collections stood at ₹310 crore as compared to ₹296 crore in Q4 FY24.
 
 
The company’s net profit for FY25 jumped by 111.72 per cent YoY to ₹150.32 crore. Meanwhile, its revenue during the same period grew by 51.03 per cent YoY to ₹853.13 crore.
 
Sunteck’s pre-sales in FY25 stood at ₹2,531 crore, up 32 per cent YoY, while its collections grew marginally by 2 per cent YoY to ₹1,255 crore.

Also Read

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks

IOB net profit crosses Rs 1K-crore mark for first time; up 35% in Q4

Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills Q4 results: Profit falls 18% to ₹269 crore on lower income

Godrej

Godrej Properties Q4 results: Net profit falls 19% amid surge in expenses

Newgen Software Tech

Newgen Software Q4 results: PAT rises 2.8% to ₹108.3 cr on higher revenue

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks

Indian Overseas Bank Q4 results: PAT rises 30% to ₹1,051 cr on lower NPAs

 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue grew by 27.2 per cent, while its net profit surged by 18.53 per cent.
 
As of 31 March 2025, Sunteck’s net debt-to-equity ratio stands at zero, with a net cash surplus of about ₹125 crore.
 
Sunteck’s total market capitalisation stands at around ₹5,749.7 crore. The company is based in Mumbai and primarily operates in the luxury residential and commercial retail segments. So far, it has developed an area of 52.5 million square feet through 32 projects.
 
Additionally, the board of directors at Sunteck Realty announced the final dividend on equity shares at the rate of 150 per cent, which is ₹1.5 per equity share. The firm’s share, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), closed at ₹392.5 on Friday (2 May).

More From This Section

Marico

Marico Q4 results: Profit rises 7.8% to ₹345 cr on strong global growth

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Q4 results today: Marico and Indian Overseas Bank among 37 firms on May 2

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Zomato's parent Eternal Q4 net profit falls 78% to ₹39 cr, revenue up 64%

Adani Group, Adani Enterprises, Gautam Adani

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises over 7-fold to ₹3,845 cr

Q4, Q4 results

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q4 results: Net profit slumps 73% to Rs 156 crore

Topics : Company Results Q4 Results Realty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon