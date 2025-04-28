Monday, April 28, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TVS Motor Q4 results: Net profit jumps 68% to ₹648 crore, revenue up 16%

TVS Motor Q4 results: Net profit jumps 68% to ₹648 crore, revenue up 16%

TVS Motor Q4 FY25 results: Revenue from operations rose to ₹11,542 crore from ₹9,942.5 crore

TVS Motor company

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹648.1 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25). This was up nearly 68 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹387 crore.
 
TVS Motor's revenue from operations rose 16 per cent to ₹11,542 crore from ₹9,942.5 crore in January-March 2024.
 
"The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 14 per cent at 12.16 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2025 as against 10.63 lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2024. Motorcycle sales for the quarter ended March 2025 grew by 10 per cent, registering 5.64 lakh units as against 5.11 lakh units in the quarter March 2024. Scooter sales for the quarter ended March 2025 grew by 27 per cent, registering 5.02 lakh units as against 3.96 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2023-2024," the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.
 
 
On Monday, TVS Motor was up by 2.48 per cent to ₹2803 apiece at 3.48 pm on the BSE, before the company released its quarterly earnings report.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

