Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / TVS SCS Q1 net profit soars eightfold to Rs 71 crore on InvIT, ops gains

TVS SCS Q1 net profit soars eightfold to Rs 71 crore on InvIT, ops gains

Improved operational efficiency and gains from TVS ILP's InvIT listing drive a sharp jump in TVS Supply Chain's consolidated net profit in Q1 FY26

TVS Supply Chain

The consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2,592.31 crore, compared to Rs 2,539.39 crore in Q1 FY25, marking a year-on-year growth of 2.1 per cent. | Photo: Twitter @TVSSCS

BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, one of the largest integrated supply chain solution providers in India, posted an over eightfold rise in consolidated net profit during the first quarter of 2025–26 to Rs 71.16 crore, compared to Rs 7.47 crore during the April–June quarter of FY25.
 
The rise in profit was mainly due to improved operational performance and gains from an exceptional item following the listing of Rs 1,300 crore worth InvIT by TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks. The offering comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,050 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 250 crore by an existing unitholder.
 
The consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2,592.31 crore, compared to Rs 2,539.39 crore in Q1 FY25, marking a year-on-year growth of 2.1 per cent. Adjusted EBITDA on a sequential basis was Rs 172.01 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 156.41 crore in Q4 FY25, a growth of 10 per cent.
 
 
Profit before tax (PBT), before exceptional items and share of profit from joint venture, was reported at Rs 17.53 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 12.76 crore in Q1 FY25, marking a growth of 37.4 per cent. 

Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, said, “We have entered FY26 with a continued focus on performance excellence, customer-centricity, and long-term value creation. The new unified structure in Europe and the UK is driving operational synergies and enhancing service delivery through deeper customer engagement and sharper execution. Combining this with our focused business development efforts, we are confident that this alignment will position us to better meet evolving customer needs and unlock new growth opportunities.”
 
The share of profit from TVS ILP, in which TVS SCS holds a 25.2 per cent stake, was Rs 177.23 crore in Q1 FY26. This followed the transfer of 11 million square feet of warehouse space as part of its InvIT (Infrastructure Investment Trust) listing.
 
R Vaidhyanathan, Global Chief Financial Officer, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, said, “We began FY26 on a steady note, with improved profit delivery and disciplined execution of our transformation initiatives. Our margin improvement reflects operational discipline across key businesses. Our strategic cost take-out initiatives are tracking well across regions. The restructuring programme in the UK and Europe is set to drive a step-change in operating leverage and long-term margin trajectory by redefining our cost baseline. We are confident of delivering progressive improvements in margin profile and bottom-line performance through the course of FY26 and beyond.”
 
The company has consolidated its Integrated Final Mile (IFM) business into the Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) segment across the UK and Europe to further strengthen its end-to-end solutions offering. This strategic move is aimed at meeting growing customer demand for seamless solutions. The unified structure enhances service delivery, sharpens execution, reduces duplication, and supports margin expansion.

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

