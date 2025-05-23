Friday, May 23, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Sundaram Finance Holdings Q4 results: Consolidated PAT at Rs 107.12 cr

Sundaram Finance Holdings Q4 results: Consolidated PAT at Rs 107.12 cr

The Chennai-based firm had posted a profit after tax of Rs 269.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year

Sundaram Finance looks to grow AUM beyond Rs 50,000 crore in 3 years

Sundaram Finance Holdings primarily operates as a holding company with a portfolio of automotive businesses. | Company logo

Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 107.12 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, the company said on Friday.

The Chennai-based firm had posted a profit after tax of Rs 269.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 412.08 crore, compared to Rs 533.14 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, the company said the profit before tax in FY24 included a one-time gain of Rs 175.67 crore from the redemption of non-convertible redeemable preference shares of TVS Holdings Ltd. Excluding this, net profit for FY25 rose 15.28 per cent.

 

Similarly, the profit before tax for the March 2024 quarter also included the same one-time receipt. Excluding it, net profit for the March 2025 quarter rose 14.38 per cent, the company said.

Sundaram Finance Holdings primarily operates as a holding company with a portfolio of automotive businesses, including foundries, wheels, brakes, turbochargers, and axles.

Consolidated total income during the quarter under review declined to Rs 51.22 crore from Rs 218 crore in the same period last year. For FY25, total income dropped to Rs 160.02 crore from Rs 297.17 crore in FY24.

The Board of Directors, which met on May 22, declared a second interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per share (12 per cent) and recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.55 per share (31 per cent). Along with an interim dividend of Rs 3.70 per share (74 per cent) paid in February 2025, the total dividend for FY25 aggregates to Rs 5.85 per share (117 per cent).

During the March 2025 quarter, the company sold its entire stake in Delphi TVS Technologies Ltd.

It also acquired a 100 per cent stake in Forge 2000 Pvt Ltd, engaged in forging, pressing, stamping, and roll forming of metal and powder metallurgy, for Rs 16 crore.

In April 2025, Sundaram Finance Holdings and Forge 2000 Pvt Ltd jointly acquired a 48.33 per cent stake in Axles India Ltd from DANA Global Product Plc, which exited the joint venture.

Sundaram Finance Holdings acquired 24.16 per cent in Axles India Ltd, while Forge 2000 Pvt Ltd acquired the remaining 24.17 per cent. Post-acquisition, Axles India Ltd became a subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Holdings effective April 25, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sundaram Finance tvs Q4 Results

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

