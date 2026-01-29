Vedanta Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 60% to ₹7,807 cr, revenue up 37%

The company said that it delivered its highest-ever quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹15,171 crore, up 34 per cent Y-o-Y and 31 per cent sequentially. Meanwhile, Ebitda margin increased by 629 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y and 512 bps sequentially to 41 per cent, it added.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter increased 36.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹23,369 crore from ₹17,063 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, revenue was up 24.7 per cent from ₹18,747 crore.