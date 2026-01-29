Vedanta Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 60% to ₹7,807 cr, revenue up 37%
Vedanta posted quarterly Ebitda of ₹15,171 crore, up 34 per cent year-on-year, with Ebitda margin rising 629 basis points to 41 per cent
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Mining major Vedanta on Thursday reported a 61 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax (attributable to the owners) to ₹5,710 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26. The company reported a profit of ₹3,547 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's revenue from operations for the quarter increased 36.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹23,369 crore from ₹17,063 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, revenue was up 24.7 per cent from ₹18,747 crore.
The company said that it delivered its highest-ever quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹15,171 crore, up 34 per cent Y-o-Y and 31 per cent sequentially. Meanwhile, Ebitda margin increased by 629 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y and 512 bps sequentially to 41 per cent, it added.
"Q3FY26 has been a landmark quarter for Vedanta, delivering our highest-ever Ebitda of ₹15,171 crore, with two of our businesses achieving their best-ever financial results...Alongside the landmark approval for the demerger into five pure-play entities, these results demonstrate our strong operational momentum and readiness to unlock long-term value as we advance Vedanta's 2.0 journey," Vedanta Executive Director Arun Misra said.
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:43 PM IST