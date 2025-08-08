Friday, August 08, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JK Tyre Q1 results: Net profit down 25% at ₹163.35 cr on high input cost

JK Tyre Q1 results: Net profit down 25% at ₹163.35 cr on high input cost

Cost of materials consumed in the quarter grew to ₹2,266.69 crore against ₹2,166.88 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added

JK Tyre

Total expenses in the first quarter were higher at ₹3,695.08 crore from ₹3,364.02 crore in the year-ago period, the company said. Photo: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 25 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹163.35 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, impacted by higher raw material cost.
 
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹218.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹3,868.94 crore compared to ₹3,639.08 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.
 
Total expenses in the first quarter were higher at ₹3,695.08 crore from ₹3,364.02 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
 
 
Cost of materials consumed in the quarter grew to ₹2,266.69 crore against ₹2,166.88 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added.

Also Read

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Airtel, Adani Ports drag Sensex 500 pts; Nifty below 24,450; SMIDs slip

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Venkys India shares slip 4%, hits 52-week low after Q1 results; details

Share Market

KIMS shares plunge 7% in 2 days on Q1 show; Here's what analysts suggest

share market, stock market

HPCL share price rises 3% after posting Q1 results; check details here

trading

Kalyan Jewellers shares crack 9% despite positive Q1 results; Here's why

 
JK Tyre & Industries Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said the growth momentum in domestic markets remained robust in Q1, with the company clocking a sales growth of 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as contributed by a steady demand for our products in both replacement as well as original equipment (supplies to automakers) to segments.
 
"Despite a challenging and uncertain macro-economic environment, exports of passenger car tyres witnessed a strong traction both on a Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter) and Y-o-Y basis, signifying pull for our products and enhanced brand perception in the global markets," he noted.
 
Both subsidiaries, Cavendish (India) and Tornel (Mexico), continued to add to the company's overall financials significantly, JK Tyre said.
 
On the outlook, the company said demand for tyres in H2 is expected to pick up, supported by a push for infrastructure and overall economic momentum.
 
"This augurs well for the company," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Special Breaking News

SBI Q1 FY26 results: Profit up 10% at ₹21,626 crore, NII rises 6%

page industries, jockey, speedo

Page Industries Q1 results: Profit rises 21.5% to ₹200.8 cr, revenue up 3%

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Q1 results today: SBI, Tata Motors, Grasim, Siemens, 239 others on Aug 8

q1 results, company quarter 1

Biocon Q1 results: Net profit down 95%, revenue rises 15% to ₹4,022 cr

HPCL calls for emergency board meeting to clear the revised fiscal package

HPCL Q1 results: Profit skyrockets 548% to ₹4,110 cr on improved margins

Topics : Q1 results JK Trye JK Tyre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon