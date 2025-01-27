Business Standard

Adani Wilmar Q3 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 411 crore

Expenses remained higher at Rs 16,379.76 crore as against Rs 12,606.26 crore

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Adani Wilmar on Monday posted over twofold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 410.93 crore for December quarter 2024-25 on strong edible oil sales.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 200.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 16,926 crore during the quarter from Rs 12,887.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from edible oil segment increased to Rs 13,386.71 crore from Rs 9,710.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from 'food and FMCG' segment rose to Rs 1,558 crore from Rs 1,273 crore, while revenue from 'industry essentials' increased to Rs 1,914.59 crore from Rs 1,844.12 crore.  ALSO READ: Adani Total Gas Q3 results: Profit drops 19% to Rs 142 cr, revenue up 13%

 

Expenses remained higher at Rs 16,379.76 crore as against Rs 12,606.26 crore.

Adani Wilmar Managing Director and CEO Angshu Mallick said: "The company has been delivering strong profits over the last five quarters. We have delivered record profits during the quarter, with EBITDA at Rs 792 crore and PAT at Rs 411 crore."  The company's edible oils have gained market share in underindexed markets and categories like sunflower oil and mustard Oil. In wheat flour, the company outpaced industry growth during the year.

Additionally, the company has significantly expanded its direct rural coverage crossing 43,000 rural towns as of December 2024, up from 5,000 towns in March 2022, positioning well for future growth.  ALSO READ: Indian Oil Q3 results: Net profit drops 77% to Rs 2,115 cr, revenue down 5%

E-commerce revenue grew 41 per cent year-on-year on trailing-twelve-months (TTM) basis. The company has made strong inroads in the South, with a 15 per cent YoY volume growth in branded products during Q3, he added.

The company's shares were trading 5.06 per cent up at Rs 264.60 apiece on the BSE.

LinkedIN Icon