Adani Total Gas Q3 results: Profit drops 19% to Rs 142 cr, revenue up 13%

Adani Total Gas Q3 results: Profit drops 19% to Rs 142 cr, revenue up 13%

Adani Total Gas Q3 results: The company had reported a net profit of Rs 176.64 crore during the same period last year

Adani Total Gas, Adani Gas

Photo: X@Adani_Gas

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Adani Total Gas on Monday reported a 19.4 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 142.38 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from Rs 176.64 crore reported during the same period last year.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations, however, rose by 12.6 per cent to Rs 1,400.88 for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024, compared to Rs 1,244 crore reported in the year-ago period.
 
Shares of Adani Total Gas were trading at Rs 622 on the BSE a 2:45 pm, down more than 3 per cent after the Q3FY25 financial results were released.
 
 

Topics : Q3 results Adani BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

