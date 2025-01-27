Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Indian Oil Q3 results: Net profit drops 77% to Rs 2,115 cr, revenue down 5%

Indian Oil Q3 results: Net profit drops 77% to Rs 2,115 cr, revenue down 5%

Indian Oil Q3FY25 results: Shares of the company dropped more than 3% following release of the PSU's earnings report

Indian Oil

Indian Oil(Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public-sector undertaking Indian Oil Corporation on Monday reported 76.57 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from Rs 9,029.56 crore reported during the same period last year. 
 
Consolidated revenue from operations fell marginally by 5 per cent to Rs 2,15,522 crore, from Rs 2,26,892 reported in the year-ago period.  ALSO READ: Adani Total Gas Q3 results: Profit drops 19% to Rs 142 cr, revenue up 13%
 
Shares of Indian Oil Corporation were trading at Rs 124.35 on the BSE a 2:45 pm, down more than 3 per cent after the Q3FY25 financial results were released.
 
 

More From This Section

Premiumindigo airlines, indigo

On growth runway: IndiGo cleared for takeoff on strong demand winds

NTPC Q3FY25 results: Net profit dips marginally to Rs 5,169 crore

NTPC Q3FY25 results: Net profit dips marginally to Rs 5,169 crore

IDFC Bank

IDFC First Bank Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls 53% to Rs 339 cr

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank's net profit up 14.8% to Rs 11,792 crore in Q3FY25, NII up 9.1%

early-bird results for Q3FY25

Macrotech Developers Q3 results: Profit rises 88% to Rs 944 crore

Topics : Q3 results Indian Oil BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEUCC in Uttarakhand TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon