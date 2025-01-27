Indian Oil Q3 results: Net profit drops 77% to Rs 2,115 cr, revenue down 5%

Public-sector undertaking Indian Oil Corporation on Monday reported 76.57 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from Rs 9,029.56 crore reported during the same period last year.
Consolidated revenue from operations fell marginally by 5 per cent to Rs 2,15,522 crore, from Rs 2,26,892 reported in the year-ago period.
Shares of Indian Oil Corporation were trading at Rs 124.35 on the BSE a 2:45 pm, down more than 3 per cent after the Q3FY25 financial results were released.