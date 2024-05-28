Business Standard
Amara Raja Energy Q4 results: Net profit rises nearly 62% to Rs 228 crore

Revenue grew nearly 15% to Rs 2,797 crore, boosted by a 19% rise in the company's lead-acid batteries and allied products segment, which accounts for nearly all its revenue

Q4

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian battery maker Amara Raja Energy & Mobility posted a rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its batteries from the automobile companies.
The company's standalone net profit rose nearly 62% to Rs 228 crore ($27.4 million) in the three months to March 31, still shy of analysts' average estimate of 2.33 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.
The automobile industry's requirement for batteries rose in the quarter as vehicle production increased more than 21% year-on-year, according to data from industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Amara Raja has top automakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hero MotoCorp, as its clients.
 
Revenue grew nearly 15% to Rs 2,797 crore, boosted by a 19% rise in the company's lead-acid batteries and allied products segment, which accounts for nearly all its revenue.
The segment also includes its industrial business, which benefitted from the expansion of India's 5G network, as Amara Raja also supplies batteries to telecom equipment manufacturers.
The company's expenses rose nearly 14%, led by increased inventory purchases. Raw material costs, including lead, a key input for battery makers, rose 2%.
Rival battery maker Exide Industries beat its fourth-quarter profit estimates last month.
 
 

Topics : Battery makers Amara Raja Batteries

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

