Apollo Hospitals Q3 results: Profit rises marginally to Rs 245 crore

The hospital chain operator's consolidated net profit rose 59% to Rs 245 crore ($29.5 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' average estimate of Rs 240 crore, as per LSEG data

Apollo Hospitals

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday, as higher bed occupancy mitigated the impact of its cash-guzzling pharmacy vertical.
The hospital chain operator's consolidated net profit rose 59% to Rs 245 crore ($29.5 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' average estimate of Rs 240 crore, as per LSEG data.
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

