Apollo Hospitals Q3 results: Profit rises marginally to Rs 245 crore

India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday, as higher bed occupancy mitigated the impact of its cash-guzzling pharmacy vertical.
The hospital chain operator's consolidated net profit rose 59% to Rs 245 crore ($29.5 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' average estimate of Rs 240 crore, as per LSEG data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)