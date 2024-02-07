Trent Q3 results: PAT jumps 124% to Rs 374 cr on lifestyle segment growth

The owner of Westside and Landmark saw its net sales increase 50.5 per cent to Rs 3,467 crore in the quarter

Tata group-owned Trent reported an over two-fold increase in its December quarter net profit to Rs 374 crore on strong demand.

Its profit before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation rose 78.4 per cent in the quarter to Rs 739 crore.



The owner of Westside and Landmark saw its net sales increase 50.5 per cent to Rs 3,467 crore in the quarter as its lifestyle offerings across concepts, categories and channels witnessed strong momentum.



Sequentially, the company’s net profit was up 59.5 per cent and its net sales were up 16.2 per cent.



The company’s stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,634.7 per share in Wednesday’s trade and closed at Rs 3,626.3 per share, up 19.48 per cent.



“The growing scale of our operations distinctly enables us to realise greater operating synergies," said Trent Chairman Noel N Tata.



We continue to see growing relevance for our offerings, resilience in our business model choices and attractiveness of our differentiated platform,” he added.

The company will continue to expand and deepen its store presence to increase its reach for customers, Tata said.