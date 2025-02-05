Business Standard

Apollo Micro Systems Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 83% to Rs 18 crore

The company's total income increased 62 per cent to Rs 149.37 crore against Rs 91.84 crore in the same period a year ago

Apollo Micro Systems, AMS

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) has posted an 83 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 18.24 crore in the December quarter, aided by higher income.

It had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 9.96 crore in the October-December quarter of preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. 

The company's total income increased 62 per cent to Rs 149.37 crore against Rs 91.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

