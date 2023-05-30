close

APSEZ reports net profit up by 2.63% to Rs 1,140.97 cr in March quarter

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 2.63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,140.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,111.63 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated total income increased to Rs 6,179.12 crore for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal against Rs 4,739.08 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses also rose to Rs 3,993.62 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,497.49 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : APSEZ Q4 Results company

First Published: May 30 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

