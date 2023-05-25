GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the class 10th or SSC exam result today, May 25. At 8 a.m., the results for the class 10th were released. Applicants can take a look at the results on the official site at gseb.org.
Students must achieve a minimum score of 33% to pass the exam. In all subjects, candidates must earn at least a "D." Applicants with an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will be expected to work on their performance through supplementary or compartment exams.
GSHSEB class 10th results 2023: Steps to check
This year according to reports, around 8 lakh students have shown up for GSEB class 10 board exam in the state. Now let's look at below to check the results:
• Go to the board's official website.
• On the homepage, click the SSC result link.
• Fill in your credentials and log in.
• Your result will be shown on the screen.
• Print a copy of it for later use.