close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

To view the GSHSEB class 10th results 2023, students can look at their results on the official website as well as via WhatsApp on the number at 6357300971 with their seat number

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result. Representative Image (ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the class 10th or SSC exam result today, May 25. At 8 a.m., the results for the class 10th were released. Applicants can take a look at the results on the official site at gseb.org.
Students must achieve a minimum score of 33% to pass the exam. In all subjects, candidates must earn at least a "D." Applicants with an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will be expected to work on their performance through supplementary or compartment exams.

GSHSEB class 10th results 2023: Steps to check

This year according to reports, around 8 lakh students have shown up for GSEB class 10 board exam in the state. Now let's look at below to check the results:
    • Go to the board's official website. 
    • On the homepage, click the SSC result link. 
    • Fill in your credentials and log in. 

Also Read

GSEB SSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board SSC result 2023 likely be next week

SSC CGL 2023 application process ends today; All you need to know

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket

AP SSC 2023 exam starts today: Check exam dates, instructions, and more

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2023: Details about Nagaland 10th, 12th results

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card out for May 25 to 28 exam dates, details here

MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th result to be out on 25th May

MH CET Law 5-year LLB Result: Everything you need to know about result

    • Your result will be shown on the screen. 
    • Print a copy of it for later use.
      
Topics : Gujarat Board result Class 10 results board exams

First Published: May 25 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Latest News

View More

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result
1 min read

One man's ego has denied President her constitutional privilege: Congress

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

WBCHSE announced class 12th exam results yesterday, here's how to download

Results, Exam results
2 min read

Solar power investment set to surpass oil production spending this year

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy
2 min read

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023
2 min read

Most Popular

Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr

LIC
3 min read

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed over 170% in 4 months

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
3 min read
Premium

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Gland Pharma, Siemens: Strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood

Gland Pharma, Siemens: strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon