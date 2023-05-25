GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

Students must achieve a minimum score of 33% to pass the exam. In all subjects, candidates must earn at least a "D." Applicants with an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will be expected to work on their performance through supplementary or compartment exams.

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the class 10th or SSC exam result today, May 25. At 8 a.m., the results for the class 10th were released. Applicants can take a look at the results on the official site at gseb.org.