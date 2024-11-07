Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / ArcelorMittal net income falls 69% to $287 mn in September quarter

ArcelorMittal net income falls 69% to $287 mn in September quarter

In July-September 2023, it clocked $ 929 million "net income attributable to equity holders of the parent", the company said in a statement

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Sales in Q3 2024 also trimmed to $15.1 billion against $16.6 billion in Q3 2023.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ArcelorMittal, which also has a presence in India, on Thursday posted a 69 per cent fall in net income to $ 287 million during the third quarter, mainly on account of a decline in steel shipments.

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal follows the January-December calendar as the financial year.

In July-September 2023, it clocked $ 929 million "net income attributable to equity holders of the parent", the company said in a statement.

The company recorded a net income of $ 504 million in the second quarter of 2024, the statement said.

Globally, the medium- to long-term outlook for steel is positive, and ArcelorMittal will continue to harness its unique geographic presence and strong research and development capability to meet stakeholders' need, its Chief Executive Officer Aditya Mittal said.

 

Demand is expected to be stronger in the second half of this year compared with 2023, and inventory levels are low, indicating that re-stocking will occur when real demand recovers. The increased level of imports into Europe is a concern and stronger trade measures are urgently required to address this, he said.

More From This Section

simplilearn

Simplilearn cuts Ebitda losses by 75% as FY24 revenue reaches Rs 773 crore

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M Q2FY25 results: PAT up 35% at Rs 3,171 crore on strong auto sales

trent

Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M Q2 results: Profit rises 13% to Rs 3,841 cr on higher SUV sales

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Brookfield India REIT Q2 FY25 Results: Adjusted NOI grows 40% YoY

Further, Mittal said, "Our free cash flow generation enables us to continue to invest in the business for strategic growth and return capital to shareholders. Our first renewables project is now operating and started supplying power to AMNS India in September."  During the quarter, the company's crude steel production fell to 14.8 million tonne (MT) from 15.2 MT in July-September a year ago.

Sales in Q3 2024 also trimmed to $15.1 billion against $16.6 billion in Q3 2023.

Total steel shipments in the third quarter were lower at 13.4 MT compared with 13.7 MT a year ago.

The company's 60:40 joint venture with Nippon Steel produced 1.7 MT of crude steel in July-September 2024 compared to 1.9 MT in the year-ago period.

Sales declined to $ 1.5 billion from $ 1.6 billion in the third quarter of the last year, primarily due to lower average steel selling prices.

In India, ArcelorMittal set up a green energy project of 1 GW capacity ramp in at $ 0.7 billion investment to supply  The project has obtained the requisite grid connectivity approvals and commenced supply of power to AMNS India as of September 2024.

"The solar/wind project is expected to provide 20 per cent of AMNS India's Hazira plant electricity requirements reducing carbon emissions by 1.5 MT per year, and is estimated to add $ 0.1 billion to ArcelorMittal EBITDA," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel to sell Calvert JV to ArcelorMittal if US Steel deal completed

AM/NS logo

AM/NS India invests Rs 1K crore for new production line in Gujarat

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

ArcelorMittal's India joint venture seeks duty-free LNG imports: Report

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal's Q2 core earnings slide but ahead of expectations

Steel industry, Iron and steel industry

Steel exports from China making business unsustainable: ArcelorMittal

Topics : ArcelorMittal Q3 results Nippon Steel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon