Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

Revenue from operations rose 39.4 per cent to Rs 4,156.67 crore in Q2 compared to the same period last year

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Trent reported a 44.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter compared to the same period last year, despite headwinds during the quarter.
 
Revenue from operations rose 39.4 per cent to Rs 4,156.67 crore in Q2 compared to the same period last year, as both its retail chains, Westside and Zudio, registered double-digit like-for-like growth despite business seasonality.
 
Net profit stood at Rs 338.75 crore for the quarter ended September.
 
Trent stated that its consolidated revenues do not include those of the Trent Hypermarket business. However, the reported results include the proportionate share of profitability from this venture, which is accounted for using the equity method.
 
 
The company highlighted that it operates over 800 large-box fashion stores.
 
“In Q2, we continued to deepen and expand our store footprint across concepts, with presence now in 184 cities. As of September 30, our store portfolio included 226 Westside stores, 577 Zudio stores, and 28 stores across other lifestyle concepts. During the quarter, we opened 7 Westside stores and 34 Zudio stores (including 1 in Dubai) across 27 cities. We also consolidated 9 Westside and 16 Zudio stores,” it said in its results release.

Topics : Trent Q2 results Trent Ltd Tata Trent corporate earnings Earnings growth

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

