close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PTC India Financial Services Q4 net profit rises nearly 46% to Rs 36.41 cr

The company said its net interest margin (NIM) increased to 4.35 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY23 against 4.30 per cent in the year-ago quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PTC India

PTC India

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

PTC India Financial Services on Friday reported a nearly 46 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 36.41 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 24.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2021-22.

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Ltd. PFS has been granted the status of an infrastructure finance company by the Reserve Bank of India.

The company said its net interest margin (NIM) increased to 4.35 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY23 against 4.30 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Its total income for the January-March quarter of 2022-23 fell to Rs 199.70 crore, from Rs 231.35 crore a year ago.

For the financial year 2022-23, PFS' profit after tax (PAT) increased to Rs 175.81 crore compared to Rs 129.98 crore in 2021-22.

Also Read

PTC India December-quarter consolidated net profit up 66% to Rs 104 crore

ICRA downgrades PTC Financial Services short-term rating over operations

Market regulator issues legal notices to PTC India Financial Services

PTC India net profit more than trebles to Rs 157 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

PTC India shareholders approve final dividend of Rs 5.80 per equity share

Zomato narrows losses to Rs 188 cr in Q4, expenses fall to Rs 2,431 cr

Power Grid Corporation Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 4,320 crore

JSW Steel Q4 profit rises 13% to Rs 3,664 cr on higher sales volume

Delhivery consolidated loss widens to Rs 159 crore in March-quarter

Muthoot Finance misses Q4 profit view amid weak macroeconomic environment

The total income for the fiscal ending March 2023 declined to Rs 797.08 crore over Rs 968.75 crore in FY 2021-22.

Shares of the company settled 0.93 per cent up at Rs 16.28 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : PTC India Financial Services Q4 Results company

First Published: May 19 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Route Mobile net profit more than doubles to Rs 104 crore in Q4 FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

PNB Q4 net profit jumps fivefold to Rs 1,129 crore as interest income rises

Punjab National bank
3 min read

SC dismisses Tata Motors plea challenging HC order on disqualification

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
4 min read

PTC India Financial Services Q4 net profit rises nearly 46% to Rs 36.41 cr

PTC India
1 min read

JSW Steel elevates Jayant Acharya as Joint MD, CEO with immediate effect

Wrestlers protest
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

Punjab National bank
2 min read

Zomato Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 188 crore, revenue rises 70%

zomato q4 results
2 min read

Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan

Byju's
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon