Sequentially, the net profit of the Delhi-based public lender jumped about 80 per cent from Rs 629 crore reported in the October-December period. However, the bank reported a 27 per cent decline in net profit for FY23 to Rs 2,507 crore as against Rs 3,457 crore in FY22.

Punjab National Bank’s (PNB’s) standalone net profit jumped 474 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,129 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4) as its net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) went up by 30 per cent to Rs 9,499 crore and provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) went down by 21 per cent to Rs 3,625 crore.