Ashok Leyland Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 20% to Rs 751 crore

The company's consolidated revenue from operation rose by 32.95 per cent to Rs 11,626 crore for the March quarter

BS Web Team New Delhi
ashok leyland, automobile, CV, COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland, on Tuesday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 751 crore for the March quarter. This is 19.97 per cent decline from Rs 901 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company's consolidated revenue from operation rose by 32.95 per cent to Rs 11,626 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 8,744 crore in the year-ago period.

Earlier this month, Ashok Leyland reported a 10 per cent increase in total sales at 12,974 units in April 2023, as compared to the same month last year.
The company had registered total sales of 11,847 units in the same month a year ago, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales also rose 10 per cent last month at 12,366 units, as compared to 11,197 units in April 2022.
Exports were marginally down at 608 units last month, as compared to 650 units in the year-ago period.

Topics : Ashok Leyland Q4 Results BS Web Reports automobile manufacturer

First Published: May 23 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

