EIH's profit after tax jumps multi-fold to Rs 92 cr in March quarter

Hospitality firm EIH Limited on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax in the fourth quarter ended March grew multifold to Rs 92 crore over the year-ago quarter.

Profit after tax grew to Rs 329 crore in FY23 as against the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Its consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,096 crore in the financial year ended March, up 101 per cent from a year ago, it stated.

Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director & CEO, EIH Limited, said, FY23 has been a record year for EIH Limited, reporting the highest ever full-year consolidated revenue, EBITDA and PAT. Hotels managed by EIH Limited achieved an industry-leading RevPAR index of 127 per cent for the FY23, on the back of an ARR index of 120 per cent".

Also Read Indian hospitality sector on a comeback trail with promising growth-report EIH consolidated net profit rises to Rs 151 crore in December quarter DTE announces Assam PAT 2023 exam date, here's how to apply for the exam Jindal Saw Q3 PAT rises manifold to Rs 143 cr, revenue from operationss up IPO-bound OYO to refile DRHP with updates to Sebi by mid-February BPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 159% to Rs 6,478 cr, revenue up 8% Muthoot Capital Services reports net profit at Rs 26 cr in Jan-Mar quarter Spencer's Retail net loss widens to Rs 61.22 cr in Jan-Mar quarter Commodity exchange MCX's quarterly profit falls 85% to Rs 5.45 cr Waaree Renewables Technology Q4 net profit grows to Rs 12.3 crore