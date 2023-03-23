JUST IN
HAL disinvestment: offer for sale makes slow start; 3.5% covered at noon
Logitech lays off 300 employees as computer accessories sales drop
Kapil Rathee elevated to the position of co-founder of Junglee Games
Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic drug with 180-day exclusivity
Bisleri deal dissolved; Tatas to make investments in their own brands
Labour reforms 'targeted at IT sector' bring Foxconn to Karnataka
Anil Agarwal weighing Vedanta stake sale as last resort, says report
No rerating yet for diagnostic players despite price hikes as margins fall
NSE, BSE to put Adani Power under short term ASM again starting today
RailTel bags order worth Rs 34.91 cr for expansion of data centre in MP
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
HAL disinvestment: offer for sale makes slow start; 3.5% covered at noon
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ashok Leyland MHCV volume 91% in FY23, sees industry demand gaining

Company increases market share in commercial vehicle segment, credits 'development initiatives in key industries'

Topics
Ashok Leyland | commercial vehicles | Automobile

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Ashok Leyland school bus
Ashok Leyland school bus

Ashok Leyland clocked 91 per cent volume growth in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) segment in FY23 compared to the previous financial year, said a senior executive as the industry gains from various economic factors.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ashok Leyland

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 13:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.