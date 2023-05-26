close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Axiscades Technologies net profit grows 55% YoY to Rs 16 cr in Q4

Engineering solutions provider Axiscades Technologies has posted a 55 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023, backed by higher income.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Engineering solutions provider Axiscades Technologies has posted a 55 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023, backed by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 10.64 crore during the January-March quarter of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The company's total income rose to Rs 222.07 crore in the March 2023 quarter from Rs 195.55 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, the company said it has also signed a strategic partnership with auto components maker Mangal Industries Ltd, a part of the Amara Raja Group, to provide engineering services.

Its CEO and MD Arun Krishnamurthi said: "The quarter & year under review mark a significant achievement along with significant improvement in profitability. Our integration with Mistral business is progressing as per plan and we continue to synergise our offerings to our current and potential customer base across the group".

Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors like aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive and energy, among others.

Also Read

Electronic firm Avalon Technologies to launch its Rs 865-cr IPO on April 3

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

US consumer tech firm Honeywell appoints Ashish Modi as India biz head

Appliances, consumer electronics sector aim for double-digit growth in 2023

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Grasim Industries Q4 results: Net profit falls 91% to Rs 93.51 crore

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Mahindra Q4 PAT up 18% at Rs 2,637 cr; revenue at Rs 32,366 cr

SAIL net profit falls 50% YoY to Rs 1,159.21 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Emami Q4 net profit falls 59.42% to Rs 144.43 crore, revenue up 8.8%

In December 2022, the Bengaluru-based company bagged an order to provide engineering services for product design for all aircraft programmes of global aerospace leader Airbus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Q4 Results

First Published: May 26 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Go First extends flight cancellations till May 28, promises full refund

Go First
2 min read

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Sun Pharma
2 min read

Mahindra Q4 PAT up 18% at Rs 2,637 cr; revenue at Rs 32,366 cr

M&amp;M draws aggressive 6-year plan for auto and farm equipment segments
2 min read

NCLAT sets aside NCLT order on Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger

Incidentally, all three channels belong to the Zee network
2 min read

How Nvidia is leading other chipmakers amid the emergence of ChatGPT

Nvidia
3 min read

Most Popular

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges nearly all its HZL stake to raise funds

Vedanta
3 min read

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

Reliance completes acquisition of 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate Company

Reliance Retail
2 min read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon