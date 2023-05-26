close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SAIL net profit falls 50% YoY to Rs 1,159.21 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

State-owned SAIL has posted over 50 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,159.21 crore for the quarter ended March 31, dragged down by lower income

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned SAIL has posted over 50 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,159.21 crore for the quarter ended March 31, dragged down by lower income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,478.82 crore during the January-March quarter of the preceding 2021-22 financial year (FY), the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The company also reported a sharp fall in its total income to Rs 29,416.39 crore, from Rs 31,175.25 crore in the year-ago quarter.

In a separate statement, SAIL said its crude steel production during the last quarter of FY23 was at 4.95 million tonnes (MT), higher from 4.60 MT a year ago.

SAIL's sales were down at 4.68 MT, as against 4.71 MT in January-March FY22.

The board of the company has also recommended Re 0.50 per share as final dividend for FY23.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

SAIL's net profit falls by 65% to Rs 542 crore in December quarter

PM Modi hails SAIL for its best ever annual production in 2022-2023

SAIL sends 4k tonnes TMT bars for bullet train project in Chhattisgarh

ONGC, Indian Oil, Power Grid, SAIL top profit making PSUs in FY22

Emami Q4 net profit falls 59.42% to Rs 144.43 crore, revenue up 8.8%

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

Triveni Engineering and Industries Q4 net profit rises 74% to Rs 190 crore

Ircon International Q4 PAT grows 25% to Rs 248 cr, total revenue up 31%

IRFC Q4 results: Profit falls 11% to Rs 1,328 crore, revenue up 5%

"Higher prices of coal and volatility of steel prices have impacted the margins of SAIL. In the current financial year, the company is taking strategic steps for improving the performance," it said.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), under the Ministry of Steel, is among the country's top five steel producing companies with a total installed capacity of about 21 MT per annum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SAIL Q4 Results

First Published: May 26 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tesla whistleblower leaks data on customers' Full Self-Driving complaints

Tesla has been lobbying with the Indian government to reduce the duty on imported cars.
2 min read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

NCLAT to hear Zee Entertainment's plea challenging NCLT order today

Zee
2 min read

Tata Motors on the green path, every 3rd vehicle to be either CNG or EV

Tata Motors
3 min read

Ford EV owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network next spring

Electric vehicles
3 min read

Most Popular

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges nearly all its HZL stake to raise funds

Vedanta
3 min read

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

Reliance completes acquisition of 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate Company

Reliance Retail
2 min read

Zee Entertainment posts loss of Rs 196 cr on low ad demand, higher costs

Image
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon