Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bajaj Finserv Q3 results: Net profit increases by 22% to Rs 2,158 crore

The diversified financial services group had earned a net profit of Rs 1,782 crore in the year-ago period

Bajaj Finance

Non-life arm Bajaj Allianz General Insurance profit remained flat at Rs 281 crore as compared to Rs 278 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday reported a 22 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,158 crore for the December quarter.
The diversified financial services group had earned a net profit of Rs 1,782 crore in the year-ago period.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's total income increased to Rs 29,038 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal from Rs 21.755 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Finserv said in a regulatory filing.
Interest income during the quarter increased to Rs 13,922 crore as against Rs 10,430 crore in the same period a year ago.
Total expenses also moved up to Rs 23,609 crore from Rs 17,336 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
During the quarter, its subsidiary Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company posted shareholders' profit at Rs 108 crore from Rs 81 crore, registering an increase of 33 per cent.
Non-life arm Bajaj Allianz General Insurance profit remained flat at Rs 281 crore as compared to Rs 278 crore in the year-ago period.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: PAT falls to Rs 46 cr, income at Rs 188 cr

LT Foods Q3 results: Net profit soars by 52% to Rs 153 cr, revenue up 9%

Tata Technologies Q3 results: PAT rises 14.72% to Rs 170.22 crore

Macrotech Developers Q3FY24 results: Net profit up 25% at Rs 505 cr

NTPC Q3 results: Profit up 7% at Rs 5,208 cr, income falls to Rs 43,574 cr

R R Kabel Q3 results: Net profit marginally falls to Rs 70.96 crore

Piramal Enterprises posts Rs 2,378 crore loss on AIF provisions in Q3

UTI AMC Q3 results: Profit jumps 3-fold to Rs 186 cr, revenue up 52%

BPCL Q3 results: Consolidated net profit rises 82% to Rs 2,181 crore

Topics : Bajaj Finserv Q3 results corporate earnings Earnings growth finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon